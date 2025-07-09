403
Kuwait Advances With Resolve Towards Inclusive, Innovative Digital Future -- Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is currently moving with steady steps towards a comprehensive and creative future as part of its new vision 2035, Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar said on Wednesday.
Al-Omar made the statement during a session as part of the high-level forum of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva.
He added that building digital economy in Kuwait is not only based on adopting new modern techniques, but aims also to stimulate innovation and cement inclusion in all fields.
Kuwait's national digital strategy is based on three main pillars: boosting infrastructure, developing skills of all segments and cementing confidence through a transparent, safe and digital environment, the minister noted.
He pointed to great successes made by Kuwait in government service digitization through several accomplishments like "Sahl" App. that offers more than 450 services for over 3 million users.
Kuwait is committed to international collaboration to build a more just, inclusive and safe information society, he stated.
Being the current president of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) for 2025, Kuwait materialized its national experiment into global initiatives topped with forming a multilateral ministerial committee of DCO states, he said. (end)
