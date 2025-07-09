Alaska Air Group Announces Webcast Of Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SEATTLE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc., Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2025 second quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Thursday, July 24, 2025. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at . An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

The company will file its second-quarter results and outlook after market close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the one world Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With one world and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair and hawaiianairlines . Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian . Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

