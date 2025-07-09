The Toxic Management Handbook: Six Guaranteed Ways To Make Your Best Employees Flee

MENAFN - The Conversation) Who said that an organization's main resource and true competitive advantage lies in its employees, their talent or their motivation? After all, maybe your real goal is to empty out your offices, permanently discourage your staff and methodically sabotage your human capital.

If that's the case, research in performance management offers everything you need.

Originally rooted in early 20th-century rationalization methods, performance management has become a cornerstone of modern management. It has evolved to adapt to contemporary HR needs, focusing more on employee development, engagement and strategic alignment. In theory, it should help guide team efforts, clarify expectations and support individual development . But if poorly implemented, it can become a powerful tool to demotivate, exhaust and push out your most valuable employees .

Here's how to scare off your best talent. Although the following guidelines are meant to be taken tongue-in-cheek, they remain active in the daily work of some managers.

Management by 'vague' objectives

Start by setting vague, unrealistic or contradictory goals . Above all, avoid giving goals meaning, linking them to a clear strategy or backing them with appropriate resources. In short, embrace the“real” SMART goals: stressful, arbitrary, ambiguous, repetitive, and totally disconnected from the field!

According to research in organizational psychology , this approach guarantees anxiety, confusion and disengagement among your teams, significantly increasing their intention to leave the company.

Silence Is Golden

Avoid all forms of dialogue and communication. Never give feedback. And if you absolutely must, do it rarely and irregularly, make sure it's disconnected from actual work, and preferably in the form of personal criticism. The absence of regular, task-focused and actionable feedback leaves employees in uncertainty, catches them off-guard during evaluations and gradually undermines their engagement .

How your employees interpret your intentions and feedback matters most . Be careful though: if feedback is perceived as constructive, it may actually boost motivation and learning engagement. But if the same feedback is seen as driven by a manager's personal agenda (or, ego-based attribution), it backfires, leading to demotivation, withdrawal and exit.

Performance evaluation 'trials'

Hold annual performance review meetings in which you focus solely on mistakes and completely ignore successes or invisible efforts. Be rigid, critical and concentrate only on weaknesses. Make sure to take full credit when the team succeeds; after all, without you, nothing would have been possible. On the other hand, when results fall short, don't hesitate to highlight errors, assign individual blame and remind them that“you did warn them!”

This kind of performance evaluation, better described as a punitive trial, ensures deep demotivation and accelerates team turnover .

Internal competition, maxed out

Promote a culture of rivalry among colleagues: circulate internal rankings regularly, reward only the top performers, systematically eliminate the lowest ranked without even thinking of helping them improve, devalue the importance of cooperation and let internal competition do the rest. After all, these are the core features of the“famous” method popularized by the late Jack Welch at General Electric .

If you notice a short-term boost of motivation, don't worry. The long-term effects of Welch's“vitality curve” will be far more harmful than beneficial. Fierce internal competition is a great tool for destroying trust among teammates and creating a persistently toxic atmosphere , leading to an increase in the number of voluntary departures.

Ignore wellbeing and do not listen, no matter what

We've already established that feedback and dialogue should be avoided. But if, by misfortune, they do occur, make sure not to listen to complaints or warning signs related to stress or exhaustion. Offer no support or assistance, and of course, completely ignore the right to disconnect.

By neglecting mental health and refusing to help your employees find meaning in their work – especially when they perform tasks seen as meaningless, repetitive or emotionally draining – you directly increase the risk of burnout and chronic absenteeism .

In addition, always favour highly variable and poorly designed performance bonuses: this will heighten income instability and kill off whatever engagement remains .

The subtle art of wearing people down

Want to take your talent-repelling skills even further? Draw inspiration from what research identifies as practices and experiences belonging to the three major forms of workplace violence. These include micromanagement, constant pressure, lack of recognition, social isolation and others that generate long-term suffering . Though often invisible, their reoccurence gradually wears employees down mentally, then physically, until they finally break.

Obviously, these tips are meant to be taken ironically.

Yet, unfortunately, these toxic practices are all too real in the daily routines of certain managers. If the goal is truly to retain talent and ensure lasting business success, it is essential to centre performance management practices around meaning, fairness and the genuine development of human potential.

This article was originally published in French