Russian MFA In Contact With Baku Regarding Sputnik Azerbaijan Detentions

Russia has initiated communication with Azerbaijani authorities, including law enforcement agencies, regarding the arrest of executives at“Sputnik Azerbaijan,” the Russian state-run news outlet's local branch.

According to Azernews , this was confirmed by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press briefing.

“We are in contact with the Azerbaijani side on this issue, including through law enforcement channels,” Zakharova stated.

It should be noted that on February 24, Ayxan Hajizadeh, head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that the representation of“Rossiya Segodnya” (Russia Today) in Azerbaijan had been officially closed.

He stated that the organization was allowed to operate only through a single accredited correspondent.

Despite this restriction,“Sputnik Azerbaijan” reportedly continued its operations, with staff continuing to report to work.

On July 1, Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities conducted an operation at the Baku office of“Sputnik Azerbaijan.” As a result, the agency's Executive Director Igor Kartavykh and Editor-in-Chief Yevgeny Belousov were detained.

Both individuals have been charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including:



Article 178.3.1 (fraud causing large-scale damage),

Article 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship resulting in substantial income),

Article 192.2.3 (committed by an organized group),

Article 193-1.3.1 (legalization of property obtained through crime), and Article 193-1.3.2 (committed in significant amounts).

A detention measure has been ordered against them by the Khatai District Court of Baku.