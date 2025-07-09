Resilinc Launches Agentic AI For Supply Chain Risk And Compliance Built On Microsoft Azure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Platform Integrates Azure AI Foundry to Help Enterprises Predict Disruptions, Automate Compliance, and Accelerate Risk Response

MILPITAS, CA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leader in AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI platform that integrates Microsoft Azure cloud and AI capabilities . This marks a significant milestone in delivering agentic, enterprise-grade supply chain orchestration: combining Microsoft Azure's cloud scale with Resilinc's autonomous AI agents to detect, act on, and resolve disruptions and compliance risks in real time. Resilinc's Agentic AI platform is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace .

Resilinc's Agentic AI platform integrates capabilities in Azure AI Foundry to activate autonomous agents that not only identify disruptions but also orchestrate response workflows, from supplier outreach and mitigation planning to compliance validation. Resilinc's agents continuously monitor millions of public and private data sources for geopolitical, regulatory, cyber, and environmental threats. Initial capabilities include real-time disruption monitoring, forced labor compliance and tariff screening agents, with additional models launching throughout 2025. In April 2025, Resilinc was named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Supplier Risk Management Solutions .

“Resilinc is reimagining how supply chains manage risk. Not as a series of alerts, but as an always-on, self-healing system,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer at Resilinc.“Integrating Microsoft Azure AI Foundry in addition to other Azure infrastructure and security services provides our customers the security, scalability, and integration they need to act before disruption impacts their business.”

From forced labor violations and ESG scrutiny to shifting tariff policies and natural disasters, modern supply chain teams are being asked to solve for increasingly complex scenarios. Through Resilinc on Azure, enterprises gain:



Instant Compliance Monitoring : Intelligent agents track evolving regulations and flag supplier violations, helping companies comply with UFLPA, global trade policies, and ESG mandates in minutes, not weeks.

Disruption Response at Speed : AI agents quantify financial and operational impact, recommend mitigation steps, and initiate workflows, cutting incident response times by up to 75 percent, preventing millions in disruptions costs for high-stakes operations.

Sub-Tier Visibility and Deep Risk Intelligence : Resilinc maps and monitors millions of supplier sites across tiers, surfacing vulnerabilities before they escalate into disruption. Enterprise-Ready Performance : Azure's globally compliant, secure infrastructure ensures seamless deployment across IT environments, from manufacturing and aerospace to healthcare and high-tech.

The integration of Resilinc's Agentic AI with Azure's cloud and AI capabilities empowers enterprise customers to move from risk awareness to risk autonomy, combining security, compliance and predictive action at scale with governance-grade infrastructure. Integrating Azure AI Foundry centralizes access to state-of-the-art AI technologies, streamlining innovation, compliance, and management. Azure Kubernetes Services allows Resilinc to deploy and scale its microservices-based applications, ensuring agility and resilience. Azure DB for PostgreSQL provides managed geographic capabilities critical for real-time analytics, while Azure Databricks offers seamless integration for enhanced data processing and analytics capabilities. Robust network security practices via Azure's Virtual Network, alongside comprehensive monitoring with Azure Monitor and proactive protection from Azure Defender, ensure secure, reliable operations. Azure Key Vault safeguards sensitive credentials, further solidifying Resilinc's commitment to security and trust. With the Azure Marketplace listing, Resilinc extends these robust capabilities to deliver unparalleled supply chain resiliency and risk mitigation to a broader customer base.

With this launch, customers benefit from:



Immediate access to enterprise integration: identity security, ERP and data lake connectivity.

AI governance at global scale. Designed with compliance for SOC 2, ISO 270001 and GDPR in mind. Modular deployment options: available across Resilinc's agentic AI platform editions and agents, enabling organizations to scale capabilities based on supply chain complexity and operational maturity.

“Resilinc is on a mission to transform how enterprises see, manage, and respond to supply chain risk,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Mobility at Microsoft.“Resilinc's agentic AI, integrating the power of Azure's cloud and AI capabilities, empowers organizations to make smarter decisions with greater speed, transparency, and control.”

Resilinc's Agentic AI platform is now available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Explore how your supply chain can become self-healing: visit resilinc.ai or search for Resilinc in the Azure Marketplace to get started.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

