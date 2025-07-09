Trends Shaping The ECG Equipment Market Through 2025-2030: The Middle East Shows Significant Investment In Monitoring Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ECG Equipment Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" has been added tooffering.

Industry expansion is fueled by factors including the prevalence of CVD risk contributors like hypertension (1.3 billion cases) and diabetes (600 million cases), aging populations, and the growth of telehealth. Technological advancements such as portable ECG devices and AI algorithms are significantly enhancing early detection capabilities.

Regional Analysis:



North America: The U.S. spearheads the region with high CVD incidences, while Canada emphasizes telehealth solutions.

Europe: Demand is driven by Germany, France, and the UK, thanks to their sophisticated diagnostic infrastructures.

Asia Pacific: Growth in China and India is fueled by the increase in chronic diseases, while Japan focuses on elderly care innovations. Rest of the World: Brazil is expanding cardiovascular care, and the Middle East shows significant investment in monitoring technologies.

Application Analysis:



Hospitals forecast 6.4%-8.5% growth, driven by the need for acute care and integrated solutions.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers are set for a 6.2%-8.3% increase, focusing on outpatient diagnostics and portable innovations. Other settings, including home care, anticipate a 6.1%-8.2% rise with emphasis on accessibility advancements.

Type Analysis:



Resting ECG Systems: Expected to grow by 6.3%-8.4%, focusing on cloud connectivity.

Holter Monitoring Systems: Projected to rise by 6.4%-8.5%, emphasizing wearability for long-term use.

Stress ECG Monitors: Anticipating a 6.2%-8.3% growth, with innovations in test accuracy.

Event Monitoring Systems: Expected to see 6.5%-8.6% growth, driven largely by arrhythmia detection trends towards AI. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems: Foreseen to expand by 6.6%-8.7%, focusing on real-time data and mobility.

Key Market Players

Notable companies driving the market include GE HealthCare, Philips, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller, Shenzhen Mindray, Medtronic, Hill-Rom Services (Baxter), AliveCor, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Johnson & Johnson, each contributing to areas such as advanced ECG technology, portability enhancements, and cloud-based solutions.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis:



Threat of New Entrants: Moderate, with technological and regulatory entry barriers, though disruptive wearable technologies offer entry points.

Threat of Substitutes: Low, as there are no direct replacements for ECG in CVD diagnosis.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate, with institutions preferring robust yet cost-effective solutions.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low, due to the diversity of component suppliers. Competitive Rivalry: High, as companies compete on AI integration, portability, and improved connectivity features.

Market Opportunities :



The considerable impact of CVDs and their risk factors opens continuous demand.

Global aging populations drive expanded needs for cardiac equipment.

AI advancements and telehealth acceptance are poised to enhance utilization and adoption. Wearable device trends are expected to surge usage.

Challenges:



The high cost of advanced devices can restrict access in lower-income regions.

Regulatory approval processes for AI innovations can impede speed-to-market. Data privacy issues continue to pose hurdles for market penetration.

Market News:



February 2024: Thyrocare's acquisition of Think Health is set to bolster home ECG services in India.

January 2024: Omron introduces AliveCor's KardiaMobile to Italy and France. December 2021: Baxter's completed acquisition of Hillrom indicates a strengthening of its telemetry offerings.

Companies Profiled in the Report:



GE HealthCare

Philips

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Medtronic

Hill-Rom Services(Baxter)

AliveCor

Spacelabs Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

ACS Diagnostics Allengers

