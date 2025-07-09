World Refugee Day Standing In Solidarity With Over 122 Million Forcibly Displaced

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) * Over 49 million children are impacted by the displacement crisis* The public and private sector in the UAE have donated $36 million in humanitarian aid to UNHCR in 2024* MBRGI, Meta, Creators HQ, UNHCR and Goodwill Ambassador Karen Wazen come together to champion change through Creators for Purpose

Dubai, UAE – 8th July 2025: By the end of 2024, the number of people forcibly displaced worldwide has reached a staggering 123.2 million, up from 117.3 million people in 2023, representing a decade of year-on-year increase. Among this shocking figure, 42.7 million have been forced to flee their countries because of war, persecution, and other disasters, with around 41% being refugee children. The total fell slightly from 123.2 million at the end of 2024 to 122.1 million in the first four months of 2025. On this World Refugee Day, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, called on the global community to stand in solidarity with those forced to flee. The theme,“Solidarity with Refugees,” is a reminder that behind every number is a human story of resilience, loss, and hope.

These numbers are not just statistics; they represent people who are enduring the most challenging time of their lives due to circumstances beyond their control. While most of us can't comprehend the fear of not knowing if our children will have a safe place on any given night, this is the stark reality that they face. It is accompanied by the mental and physical exhaustion they are forced to endure, of having to leave everything they know behind, only to face uncertainty and hardship, not knowing when they will be able to return.

In 2024, the UAE's steadfast commitment to humanitarian action was reaffirmed as the public and private sectors, along with the UAE community, donated over $36 million in humanitarian aid to UNHCR, strengthening its efforts to support those in need globally. The UAE also generously hosts UNHCR's largest global stockpile at Dubai's Humanitarian Hub. From here, life-saving aid can be dispatched to any crisis or emergency within 72 hours. Because in critical moments, every second matters.

Beyond that, the UAE's leadership, through UNHCR and via strategic partnerships with entities such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Sheikha Fatima Fund, The Big Heart Foundation and Arada, among others, continue to scale the impact of global relief efforts. These efforts are key to supporting individuals in need of international protection.

In line with this year's theme and through Creators for Purpose, Creators HQ, in collaboration with Meta, MBRGI, and UNHCR, hosted a special event to spotlight refugee voices and mobilize support.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Karen Wazen also addressed the gathering, sharing a powerful message:“Refugees are not 'others.' They are people. Parents, children, students, do everything they can to survive and protect their families. Our solidarity must go beyond sympathy. It must translate into systems that offer dignity, access, and the chance to rebuild.”

As conflict, climate shocks, and inequality drive record displacement, the world must support, not with words, but with solutions, coordination, and human dignity.

World Refugee Day is not just a date. It is a call to action. In moments of crisis, solidarity is not measured by words, but by the lives we uplift. As we reflect today, let us remember no one chooses to be a refugee, but we all have the power to choose how we respond.

