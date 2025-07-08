Sunmarke School Celebrates Exceptional IBDP Results

Sunmarke School is proud to announce the stellar performance of its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) Class of 2025, reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution for academic excellence and holistic education in the UAE. This year's graduating cohort has achieved an impressive average score of 36.4, surpassing the global average by over six points and setting a new benchmark for the school.

In a reflection of the school's unique positive education ethos and commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, the Class of 2025 demonstrated exceptional academic results:



28% of students scored 40+ points

90% exceeded the world average

66% scored 35 or more points Highest individual score: 44 out of 45

Commenting on this year's results, Nicholas Rickford, principal of Sunmarke School, said: "Fortes Education is extremely proud of Sunmarke students' achievements this year. We are seeing so many students, who have been with Fortes Education throughout their Secondary years, achieve remarkable results. This is a powerful testament to our educational philosophy, which is rooted in long-term student development. Our learners truly embody our ethos, and we could not be prouder."

Thomas Housham, head of Sixth Form, added: "The IBDP is academically demanding, and I greatly admire the balance our students have shown in excelling across subjects while making significant contributions to the school community. From leading student councils and eco-initiatives to excelling in sports and performing arts, these students have left an indelible legacy. They are far more than scores on a page - they are changemakers in the making."

Graduates from the Class of 2025 have secured admissions to some of the world's top universities, including University College London, New York University, Trinity College Dublin, and the University of Toronto, with students heading to institutions across the UK, Netherlands, USA, and Canada, reflecting the global recognition of Sunmarke's academic and pastoral excellence.

A student from the cohort reflected: "What I appreciated most about the IBDP was how it went beyond academics. It wasn't just about memorising facts - it taught us how to think critically, to explore real-world issues, and to arrive at our own solutions."

Parents echoed this sentiment, with one parent stating: "We are so grateful our son completed his final two years at Sunmarke. The academic support and personalised guidance he received has been invaluable and will stay with him for life."

As part of Fortes Education, a trailblazer in the UAE's education landscape, Sunmarke School continues to thrive through a dynamic model that blends rigorous academics with character-building, leadership development, and real-world skills. Fortes' vision of developing "happy children, confident individuals, and successful learners" is clearly reflected in the accomplishments of the Class of 2025.

With a steadfast focus on critical thinking, personalised learning, and global citizenship, Sunmarke School remains committed to nurturing the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and leaders. As it celebrates this important milestone, the school looks forward to continuing its tradition of academic excellence and positive impact.

For more information, visit .