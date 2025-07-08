Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ILTM Africa 2026 Opens Doors to Inbound and Outbound Luxury Travel


2025-07-08 09:36:52
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 8 July 2025 – ILTM Africa today announced a major expansion for its 2026 event, becoming the first luxury travel marketplace on the continent to serve both inbound and dedicated outbound opportunities focused on the Middle East. The move responds to rapid growth in Africa's outbound luxury travel spending, which industry data shows is reaching US$1.6 bn by 2026.

The expansion comes as travel agencies across sub-Saharan Africa report a 32% jump in luxury outbound bookings over the past year, with strong demand for Middle Eastern destinations. This growth has created a clear market need that ILTM Africa 2026 will address.

“The African luxury travel market continues to evolve, and our clients’ needs are evolving with it,” said Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director of ILTM Africa. “For 2026, we’re enhancing our event by introducing dedicated outbound opportunities focused exclusively on the Middle East, giving African agencies direct access to a curated selection of luxury products from that region. At the same time, we remain fully committed to delivering unmatched value for our South African and sub-Saharan partners through our established buyer mix. This extension simply adds targeted connections while protecting the ROI and proven benefits that have made ILTM Africa indispensable for both exhibitors and buyers.”

ILTM Africa will return to Cape Town’s Norval Foundation in 2026 as an expanded marketplace bringing together:

• African suppliers, showcasing premier continental experiences;
• Middle Eastern suppliers, presenting high-end regional offerings;
• African buyers, seeking both regional products and exclusive access to new opportunities in the Middle East;
• And international buyers, exploring investment prospects within African markets.

This dual focus makes ILTM Africa the only African event connecting luxury suppliers with buyers looking for both inbound and outbound opportunities. Many African buyers now handle both types of travel but previously had to attend multiple events to meet all their suppliers. The new format saves time and money while giving suppliers access to expanded markets.

Under the event's permanent tagline "Igniting Opportunities Fuels Prosperity," the 2026 event reflects a clear mission: create real value by connecting people who can grow each other's businesses, whether that means bringing luxury travellers into Africa or helping Africans discover new destinations abroad.

The event will maintain its successful format of pre-matched one-to-one meetings, focused networking, and practical sessions on market trends, now with expanded scope to serve both markets. The Norval Foundation, known for its art collections and architecture, provides a fitting backdrop for this business-focused event.

