ILTM Africa 2026 Opens Doors to Inbound and Outbound Luxury Travel
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 8 July 2025 – ILTM Africa today announced a major expansion for its 2026 event, becoming the first luxury travel marketplace on the continent to serve both inbound and dedicated outbound opportunities focused on the Middle East. The move responds to rapid growth in Africa's outbound luxury travel spending, which industry data shows is reaching US$1.6 bn by 2026.
ILTM Africa will return to Cape Town’s Norval Foundation in 2026 as an expanded marketplace bringing together:
• African suppliers, showcasing premier continental experiences;
• Middle Eastern suppliers, presenting high-end regional offerings;
• African buyers, seeking both regional products and exclusive access to new opportunities in the Middle East;
• And international buyers, exploring investment prospects within African markets.
This dual focus makes ILTM Africa the only African event connecting luxury suppliers with buyers looking for both inbound and outbound opportunities. Many African buyers now handle both types of travel but previously had to attend multiple events to meet all their suppliers. The new format saves time and money while giving suppliers access to expanded markets.
Under the event's permanent tagline "Igniting Opportunities Fuels Prosperity," the 2026 event reflects a clear mission: create real value by connecting people who can grow each other's businesses, whether that means bringing luxury travellers into Africa or helping Africans discover new destinations abroad.
The event will maintain its successful format of pre-matched one-to-one meetings, focused networking, and practical sessions on market trends, now with expanded scope to serve both markets. The Norval Foundation, known for its art collections and architecture, provides a fitting backdrop for this business-focused event.
