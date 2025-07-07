Death Toll Of Turkish Servicemen From Gas Poisoning In Northern Iraq Rises To 12
The number of Turkish servicemen who lost their lives due to methane gas poisoning during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq has risen to 12, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense confirmed in a statement, Azernews reports.
The incident occurred during a military operation when a group of Turkish personnel was conducting a search inside a cave suspected of being used by militants. According to earlier reports, 19 servicemen were exposed to toxic gas, initially resulting in the deaths of 8. The toll has now tragically increased as more soldiers succumbed to the effects of poisoning.
In response to the incident, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler traveled to the region with a delegation to oversee inspections and attend the farewell ceremonies of the fallen servicemen.
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart, expressing solidarity with Türkiye over the loss of the servicemen.
