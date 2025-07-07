Kunwar Vikram Soni Reveals How Lakshya's Role In 'Kill' Inspired His Action Scene In 'Vasudha'
He shared how watching Lakshya's performance pushed him to bring more energy and authenticity to his own portrayal. Speaking about the scene, Kunwar shared,“This wasn't a typical action scene-it had to feel real. Madhav is not a trained fighter, but he's the kind of person who will step up when it matters most. That meant every movement had to look improvised, instinctive, and emotionally charged. We worked a lot on blade control, partner coordination, and staying in the moment.”
“I drew inspiration from Hrithik Roshan's calm precision in Vikram Vedha, but also from the film Kill-particularly Lakshya's portrayal of Amrit and Raghav Juyal's Fani. The way they handled the knife-fast, unpredictable, yet emotionally anchored-really stayed with me.”
He added,“We trained for three hours before the main take and almost five hours across two key sequences, repeating drills with real knives, adjusting blocking and camera angles, and slowly building up intensity. The director was completely invested-guiding us with clarity, fine-tuning every action, and making sure the emotion behind each move felt authentic.”
“While Madhav is obviously not as morally complex as those characters, I tried to channel the same quiet intensity and desperation-the energy that comes from someone fighting with heart, not skill. Nothing in the fight could feel staged-it had to come from instinct, from adrenaline, from heart.”
In Zee TV's show“Vasudha,” Kunwar Vikram Soni plays the role of Madhav alongside Subhanshi Raghuwanshi. In the upcoming track, he will be seen performing high-octane action scenes involving a knife to rescue Divya (played by Subhanshi Raghuwanshi), who has been kidnapped.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment