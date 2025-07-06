PM Modi Appreciates Cuba's Integration Of Ayurveda Into Its Public Health System (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed appreciation to Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez for his country recognising Ayurveda and incorporating the ancient healing science into the public health system.

He proposed that Cuba recognise Indian pharmacopoeia, which will lead to access to Indian generic medicines, India's External Affairs Ministry said in a readout of their meeting on Sunday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit here.

Cuba is one of the leading countries in the healthcare field and provides health services in many developing countries.

The MEA said that Diaz-Canel expressed interest in India's Digital Public Infrastructure and Unified Payment Infrastructure that is a world leader in the fintech sector.

Diaz-Canel said on X that“they discussed projects that could be implemented within the BRICS countries in the science and innovation sectors where Cuba is highly regarded”.

They explored how their countries can expand their potential for cooperation in fields like pharmaceuticals, healthcare and agriculture to the benefit of BRICS countries, he said.

PM Modi posted on X that they had a“wonderful” meeting.

“Economic relations between our nations have a lot of potential to grow in the coming times. Equally promising are sectors like technology, healthcare and energy," he said.

Ways to strengthen disaster management apparatus was another topic that they discussed, PM Modi said.

“Much potential remains in areas such as the biopharmaceutical industry, food production, energy, healthcare, and others," Diaz-Canel said in his post.

He said:“Both leaders acknowledged the close relationship that has developed over the past 65 years between the two nations."

India developed strong relations after the Cuban Revolution when Fidel Castro, the leader of the Communist Party, then known as the July 26 Movement, took over the government in 1959.

Cuba joined the nonaligned movement in 1961 and, alongside India, played a prominent role during the movement's heydays.

India has consistently provided Cuba with aid running into millions of dollars in cash and in food and other supplies.

The PMO, in a statement, mentioned that the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties in the areas of economic cooperation, development partnership, fintech, capacity building, science and technology, disaster management and healthcare.

Acknowledging India's expertise in the digital domain, President Diaz-Canel expressed interest in India's Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI.

The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change. They appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena.

Ayurveda, an indigenous ancient medical science of India, is more than 5,000 years old and is considered to be an 'upveda' of Atharva Veda.

In fact, the mention of the use of herbs for medicinal purposes is found in Rigveda.

The word Ayurveda is a combination of two words -- Ayu (life) and Veda (science).

PM Modi appreciating Cuba for Ayurveda's introduction to the public health system is yet another proud example of the growing outreach of Indian roots gradually spreading far and wide.