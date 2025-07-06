Tanzania To Host Pan-African Social Security Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dar Es Salaam: Tanzania is set to host a high-level Pan-African summit focusing on the future of social security on the continent, a senior official announced Sunday.

The summit, to be held on July 10 in the northern city of Arusha, will convene social security leaders and policymakers from 15 African nations, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Sudan, the Comoros, Sierra Leone, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Mali, Namibia, and the host Tanzania.

At a press briefing in the Tanzanian capital of Dodoma, Ridhiwani Kikwete, minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for labor, youth, employment, and persons with disabilities, said the event aims to elevate regional dialogues around the strategic role of social security institutions in national development agendas.

It will be preceded by a stakeholder forum on July 9, providing a platform for thought leaders to deliberate on emerging trends and challenges across the sector, he said.

"This forum will bring together stakeholders, policymakers, regulators, and top executives to explore how the sector can better drive social and economic transformation across Africa through investments in infrastructure and strategic projects," Kikwete said.