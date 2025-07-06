Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With USA In Addressing Devastating Floods Sweeping Texas

Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With USA In Addressing Devastating Floods Sweeping Texas


2025-07-06 07:11:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its full solidarity with the United States of America in addressing the effects of the devastating floods that swept through the state of Texas, leading to deaths, injuries, and the loss of a number of people.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of the United States of America, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and safety for the missing.

MENAFN06072025000063011010ID1109766307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search