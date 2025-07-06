Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With USA In Addressing Devastating Floods Sweeping Texas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its full solidarity with the United States of America in addressing the effects of the devastating floods that swept through the state of Texas, leading to deaths, injuries, and the loss of a number of people.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of the United States of America, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and safety for the missing.