Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With USA In Addressing Devastating Floods Sweeping Texas
Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its full solidarity with the United States of America in addressing the effects of the devastating floods that swept through the state of Texas, leading to deaths, injuries, and the loss of a number of people.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of the United States of America, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and safety for the missing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment