Tiktok Races To Launch New US App As Sale Deadline Approaches
The clock is ticking: Trump extended ByteDance's deadline to September 17 to hand over TikTok's US operations. If the sale happens, a group of American investors will own and run the new app.
Here's what 170 million US TikTok users need to know: Your current app will keep working until March 2026, but you'll eventually need to switch to the new version.
The change won't be instant; TikTok plans a six-month transition where both apps might work side-by-side. But by next spring, the original TikTok will stop functioning in America.
The company hasn't confirmed if your followers, videos, or messages will transfer automatically. This scramble comes after years of US worries that China could spy through TikTok, a claim the company denies. Lawmakers say the sale will protect national security.
Deal roadblocks remain. Earlier this year, China blocked a similar sale after Trump hit Chinese goods with steep new tariffs. Beijing could again stall the deal since Chinese tech export rules require approval for TikTok's algorithm transfer. Trump admitted:“We'll probably have to get China's okay”.
Meanwhile, TikTok staff are working overtime to“clone” the app with identical features like For You feeds and LIVE gifts, but under US-controlled servers and software. Workers worry the rushed timeline might cause glitches or data loss during the switch.
What's next? If China greenlights the deal, TikTok's sale could finish by late September. If not, the app faces a US ban.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment