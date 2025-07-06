Five Cops Injured In Ujjain After Muharram Procession Participants Use Horse To Ram Into Barricades On Prohibited Route
An official said that a lathi charge was carried out to bring the situation under control near Khajurwadi Masjid under Jiwajiganj police station limits after some of those taking part in the procession clashed with police.
“The route had been finalised in advance, and organisers of the procession were clearly instructed not to take horses through prohibited paths. Despite this, those in the procession tried to force their way after getting the horse to ram into the barricades,” Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.
“We had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. They fled, leaving the horse behind,” he added.Also Read | Muharram 2025 In Photos: Shia Muslims commemorate Imam Hussain's martyrdom with Five policemen injured
Jiwajiganj Station House Officer Vivek Kanodia said the following policemen were injured in the incident and received first aid at the district hospital:
- Assistant sub-inspector Khuman Singh Kelwa Head Constable Mukesh Munia Head Constable Anil Sisodia Head Constable Chandrapal Constable Shyam Singh
SHO Kanodia said that the horse used to topple the barricade belongs to one Irfan alias Lalla from Begum Bagh.
“Sixteen persons, including the organiser, were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.”Also Read | Is Muharram a federal holiday in the United States? Tension flares up in UP town
Meanwhile, communal tension flared in Jattari town, about 40 km from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, on Sunday following reports that unidentified persons desecrated the tomb of a revered Sufi saint located at a graveyard in the town's main market area.
As news of the incident spread, a crowd began to gather near the shrine of Hafiz Allah Mehar Shah, prompting senior police officials to rush to the scene and calm the situation.
Authorities assured the public that the damage to the tomb and the surrounding metal railing would be repaired immediately and that CCTV cameras would be installed at the shrine complex to prevent future incidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment