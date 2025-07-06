403
Mexican Leader opposes US immigration spending plan
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has strongly opposed a U.S. immigration spending plan backed by President Donald Trump, criticizing its heavy focus on enforcement and border security.
Speaking during her daily press briefing on Friday, Sheinbaum condemned the recently approved U.S. House fiscal package, which allocates $170 billion for immigration enforcement measures, including expanded border infrastructure and detention facilities.
“We do not agree. Migration must be addressed at its root through development cooperation,” she stated, urging a shift away from repressive tactics and toward collaborative solutions that tackle the causes of migration.
Sheinbaum pointed to recent efforts by Mexican authorities to control migration flows at both the country’s northern and southern borders. “Yesterday there were just 220 arrests ... That's very few compared to the thousands we saw years ago,” she said, highlighting progress in managing migrant crossings.
She emphasized the valuable contributions of migrants, saying, “Most migrants, not only Mexicans but also (those) from across Latin America and the Caribbean, have lived and worked in the U.S. for many years. They are decent, hardworking people who contribute not just to Mexico through remittances, but even more to the U.S. economy.”
