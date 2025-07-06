Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lawyer Brings Donkeys to Protest in Kosovo

2025-07-06 09:28:24
(MENAFN) In an unusual demonstration against the prolonged political impasse in the Kosovo Assembly, attorney Arianit Koci brought four donkeys to the parliament's courtyard on Thursday.

The protest was intended to draw attention to the months-long failure of the legislative body to establish a functioning government.

Law enforcement officials stopped Koci from entering the parliamentary grounds with the donkeys—animals often associated with obstinacy—according to an online news outlet.

While addressing the press, Koci emphasized that his action was intended to foster “unity, not division,” asserting that he places most of the responsibility on Self-Determination Movement head and acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti for the ongoing inability to form a coalition.

He also expressed disapproval of other political factions, remarking: “Maybe this situation suits them.”

Efforts to create a new administration have failed repeatedly, with the latest attempt collapsing just two days ago.

This marked the 40th unsuccessful effort since the parliamentary elections were held on February 9 for the 120-member legislature.

The assembly's first official meeting occurred on April 15, yet no political group has managed to establish governance in the Western Balkans nation.

Currently, Self-Determination holds 48 seats, while the Democratic Party of Kosovo has 24.

The Democratic League of Kosovo controls 20, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo and the Nisma Initiative share eight seats.

The Serbian List has nine seats, the Party for Freedom, Justice and Survival holds one, and the remaining 10 are occupied by representatives of minority communities.

