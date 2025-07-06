Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eddie Redmayne Brings OMEGA Elegance to Wimbledon Championships

2025-07-06 08:25:16
(MENAFN- SOCIATE) OMEGA brand ambassador Eddie Redmayne was spotted at the Wimbledon Championships this week, turning heads with his refined courtside look on Day One of the tournament.

The award-winning actor wore an elegant white suit, complemented by the OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades in stainless steel (Ref. 220.10.38.20.13.003). The 38 mm timepiece features a distinctive terracotta-coloured dial, lacquered and sun-brushed from the centre—perfectly reflecting the warmth and sophistication of Redmayne’s signature style.

A moment that blends fashion, sport, and luxury, this is a great highlight for media covering celebrity appearances, style moments, or cultural icons at major global events.


MENAFN06072025004221016254ID1109765364

