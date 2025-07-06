Nitin Gadkari Warns World War Could Break Out 'Anytime', Says Coordination, Harmony And Love Are Vanishing

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at a book launch event on Sunday, 6 July 2025, said that the ongoing geopolitical conflicts are creating a situation where a World War could break out at 'anytime,' reported the news agency PTI.

“The situation is such that there is possibility of a World War taking place anytime in the backdrop of these two ongoing wars,” said Gadkari, cited in the agency report.

At the launch event of the 'Beyond Borders' book, the Union Minister, citing the current geopolitical situation, said that the values of coordination, harmony, and love are vanishing due to the authoritarianism and dictatorship of superpowers, giving rise to a conflict around the world.

Gadkari gave the examples of the raging Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran war , which have claimed the lives of many people, along with causing damage to the world and the national economies.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the book launch programme of 'Beyond Borders' at Nagpur on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Union Minister Gadkari also emphasised the need for the world nations to ascertain future policy after reviewing and deliberating on the current geopolitical scenarios.

He also cited India as the land of the Buddha, from which the message of truth, non-violence, and peace was spread to the world.

The Minister said that due to technological advancements and ongoing conflicts and wars, it is becoming increasingly difficult to protect the people of the world and uphold humanitarian values.

“There is an atmosphere of conflict going on across the world amid the war between Israel and Iran as well as Russia and Ukraine,” he said, according to the agency report.

On the advancement of technologies, Gadkari said that the increasing demand for the use of missiles and drones in modern warfare and strikes is reducing the relevance of tanks and other kinds of aircraft.

“Amid all this, it has become difficult to protect humanity. Often, missiles are fired on civilian settlements. This has created a serious problem and there is need to discuss all these issues at a global level,” said Gadkari, cited in the agency report.

The minister also said that even though it is not right to say, the fact is that the geopolitical situation is slowly leading to“destruction.”

“It won't be right to say so but (fact is) all this is slowly leading to destruction. Authoritarianism and dictatorship (adhikarwadi-hukumshahi) of the superpowers is making coordination, harmony and love vanish,” he said according to the agency report.