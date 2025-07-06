403
Romania Battles Severe Soil Drought Threatening Key Crops
(MENAFN) Romania is currently battling a severe soil drought that is jeopardizing crops like corn and sunflower, especially in areas without irrigation, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) warned on Saturday.
The ANM reports that the soil's water reserves in the 0-100 cm layer are largely sufficient to near-optimal in regions like Muntenia, Transylvania, and Moldova. However, significant moisture shortfalls continue to impact Maramureș, Dobrogea, and Banat, as well as large sections of Oltenia, with similar dry conditions spreading to other agricultural areas.
Experts from the ANM cautioned that ongoing high temperatures, frequently surpassing the critical biological threshold of 30-32°C, combined with ongoing soil moisture shortages, are causing visible stress in row crops. Corn and sunflower crops are exhibiting signs of wilting, leaf curling, yellowing, and premature drying, with growth stages accelerating as a result.
Despite the drought, the weather remains generally conducive for field activities, including planting, spraying, fertilizing, and harvesting.
Looking ahead, ANM forecasts that temperatures will continue to exceed seasonal averages, fluctuating between 16°C and 32°C, with highs potentially reaching 40°C in lowland areas. The agency also predicts the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds, which could deliver localized rainfall, significant for agriculture.
