UK Foreign Secretary Visits Syria

2025-07-06 07:32:57
(MENAFN) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy made history on Sunday by becoming the first senior British diplomat to visit Syria in four decades.

During his visit, Lammy reaffirmed that Syria “matters hugely to the UK,” expressing strong backing for long-lasting peace, national stability, and improved living conditions for the Syrian people.

In a video message shared on platform X, Lammy described his journey as “very humbling,” emphasizing the United Kingdom’s commitment to aiding Syria’s reconstruction and revival.

He pointed out the significance of a secure Syria, explaining, “It matters that it's stable, because if it's not, the terrorism that can happen here washes up on our own streets back at home.”

Lammy also underlined the necessity of tackling irregular migration, stating that “it's hugely important we continue to support progress here.”

He acknowledged the direct link between developments in Syria and their potential impact on the UK’s domestic safety and border control efforts.

In his remarks, Lammy commended Syrians who had rallied against Bashar al-Assad, noting that many people in the UK were “moved to tears” by their hopeful and courageous actions.

He highlighted their resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

“This is a country that is ancient, made up of many different people. The future has to be an inclusive one. It has to be a peaceful one. And I hope for prosperity for all of the Syrian people,” Lammy concluded, affirming his vision of a unified and thriving Syria.

The visit and comments were widely reported by British media outlets, underscoring the diplomatic significance of Lammy’s historic trip.

