Chinese Mouthpiece Global Times, Turkish Channel TRT World Blocked On X In India

The official X accounts of China's state-run Global Times and Turkey-based international broadcaster TRT World have been blocked in India.

The Government of India on Sunday said it had not asked for the blocking of the Global Times News or TRT World handles on X. A government spokesperson clarified that authorities are in touch with the platform to resolve the issue.

"There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold the Global Times News or TRT World handle. We are continuously working with X to resolve the problem," the spokesperson said.

The development adds to a growing list of international news outlets restricted in India under legal provisions concerning online content.

The move comes shortly after the UK-based news agency Reuters' X handle was also withheld in the country.

Reuters X handle blocked: Government says no new order issued

On Reuters' X handle being withheld, a government spokesperson stated earlier, "There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters and we are continuously working with X to resolve the problem."

This means that no new order was issued by the Indian government to block Reuters' account recently. Officials say they are actively working with the platform to restore access to Reuters' main account.

Old legal order may have caused the block

Sources have said that a legal demand was issued earlier on May 7, during Operation Sindoor. At that time, the government had reportedly asked X to block hundreds of accounts temporarily in India due to security and sensitivity issues.

However, Reuters' handle was not blocked then.