Turkey, Chechnya’s fresh stage of economic engagement unfolds

2025-07-06 04:50:27
(MENAFN) A renewed phase of economic engagement is unfolding between Türkiye and Chechnya, according to Turkish businessman Murtaza Karanfil, chairman of the Karanfil Group.

“A new era of investment and development is beginning between Chechnya and Türkiye,” Karanfil declared during an official visit to the Chechen Republic as part of a delegation from the Foreign Economic Relations Board’s Türkiye-Libya Business Council.

In a statement issued Friday by the Karanfil Group, Karanfil emphasized that the current initiatives will bring tangible benefits to both nations' economies.

An official report produced during the visit described the mission as the foundation of lasting, multi-layered economic collaboration between the two sides. It noted that fulfilling the outlined objectives would not only stimulate investment but also help drive broader regional development.

The document underscored the mutual commitment of Türkiye and Chechnya to maintain continuous dialogue and cooperation in their future engagements.

Karanfil also noted that their discussions during the trip were fruitful in setting the groundwork for robust economic partnerships.

The delegation held direct talks with seven Turkish firms involved in key sectors including construction, tourism, road safety, and industrial development. Meetings also took place with high-ranking Chechen officials such as Ahmed Dudayev, Minister of National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information, and Rustam Shaptukaev, Minister of Economic and Territorial Development.

