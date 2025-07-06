Richardson Seeks To Kickstart Season After February Injury

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Eugene: Sha'Carri Richardson is looking to ignite her World Championships season at the Eugene Diamond League meeting yesterday, revealing an injury in February set back her 2025 campaign.

“I was injured this year in February, that completely set me back for the season -- my start of the season and just how I would normally execute,” the 25-year-old US sprint star said at a pre-meet press conference on Friday.

Richardson didn't elaborate on the nature of the injury, but she has raced just one 100m this season, posting a lackluster 11.47sec at Tokyo in May.

The reigning 100m world champion says the most important thing now is to get races under her belt and stay healthy as she looks toward her title defence in Tokyo.

“My biggest thing is having a healthy race (Saturday),” she said.“With a healthy race, me being confident in me, just knowing what I know and being capable of doing, I know that I will produce what it is that I want.”

Richardson called it a“blessing in disguise” that the World Championships date of September 13-21 stretches the season out. Also, as the reigning title holder, she has a bye in the 100m, but she said she“definitely plans” to bid for a 200m place at the US trials in Eugene later this month.

Yesterday, Richardson will be facing an elite field in the 100m led by Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred, who beat Richardson for Paris Olympics gold last year.

Paris bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden -- who clocked a world-leading 10.73sec at a Grand Slam Track meeting in June -- is also entered.

Alfred, a convincing winner in Stockholm three weeks ago in 10.75, said she's hoping to build on that performance -- which surprised her at the time.