Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reuters X Account Blocked In India Due To Legal Demand

2025-07-05 09:00:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The official X account of international news agency Reuters has been restricted in India following a“legal demand.” So far, Reuters has not issued a statement clarifying the reason behind block

