The Santa Kidz Opens Admissions For New Academic Year & Invites Franchise Partners To Join Its Success Story

The Santa Kidz Invites Franchise Partners to Join Its Success StoryLeading preschool group welcomes young learners and partners with entrepreneurs nationwide to join its thriving franchise network and Invites Franchise Partners to join Its success story

The Santa Kidz , a well-known name in best preschool in Jaipur and one of India's premier preschool franchises, established in 2010 with 484+ preschools and 24 primary schools, has officially started admissions for the upcoming academic year across all of its locations in 16 states of India.

Founded by visionary educationist Mr. Pankaj Anand , who serves as Founder, Director, and MD, and Ms. Sanju Sachdev , Chairwoman, & Academic and Creative Director, The Santa Kidz has been reinventing preschool education with its play-based, child-centric learning approach SCIILP.

The preschool organisation has established a strong network of more than 1.8 lakh satisfied students, parents, and 500+ franchisees.

Admissions are now open for young learners.

The Santa Kidz is presently accepting admissions for the [2025–26] academic year at all of its branches in India. The preschool provides programs for Playgroup, Nursery, LKG, and UKG.

Speaking on admissions, Ms. Sanju Sachdev & Mr. Pankaj Anand stated, "We think that every child deserves a positive and meaningful early education experience. The Santa Kidz provides a safe, loving, creative, stress-free, and engaging atmosphere in which children can explore, learn, and grow at their own speed. We are thrilled to welcome the new generation of students to our colourful classrooms this year. You can check reviews of The Santa Kidz "

Parents looking for a loving and innovative preschool for their children can reserve a spot by visiting their nearest The Santa Kidz campus or calling the group's helpdesk. With though

tfully designed classrooms, devoted teachers, and a curriculum that is aligned with worldwide best practices, The Santa Kidz is the preferred choice for thousands of parents looking for the best preschool for their children's education.

Franchise Opportunity: Join a Thriving Success Story.

Along with opening admissions, The Santa Kidz is extending its national footprint by providing outstanding preschool franchise possibilities to entrepreneurs, educators, and investors who are passionate about shaping young minds while building a profitable business. The group's franchise concept is aimed to assist partners in launching and operating a low-cost preschool franchise with ease and confidence. From location selection and interior design to teacher training, curriculum support, marketing advice, and operational aid, The Santa Kidz offers full assistance at every stage.

"We have created a franchise model that is affordable, scalable, and designed for long-term success," says Mr. Anand. "Our mission is to encourage entrepreneurs to establish successful preschools in their communities while ensuring that every child has the best possible start in life. If you are looking for the best franchise for children's education, we invite you to join The Santa Kidz family."

Why Choose The Santa Kidz For Your Children?

Since its start, The Santa Kidz has impacted the lives of thousands of children and families, guiding young learners on a path of discovery and happiness. Over the years, the organisation has expanded to other locations, making high-quality preschool education available to people from all over.

. Reputable name in early childhood education

. Child-centered curriculum

. Safe, colourful, and friendly classrooms

Teachers are kind and qualified, with a focus on holistic growth (intellectual, emotional, social, and physical). Fees are affordable, and education is of excellent quality.

Why Choose The Santa Kidz's Franchisees ?

Franchisees benefit from:

. Trusted preschool network

. Low-cost setup options

. Comprehensive support from start-up to operations

The Santa Kidz is actively expanding its national and worldwide footprint, providing one of the most lucrative franchise possibilities in the early childhood education industry. Entrepreneurs, educators, and investors who want to make a difference while developing a sustainable business are encouraged to join this innovative adventure.

Mr. Pankaj Anand, the Founder and Managing Director, stated:

"The Santa Kidz is proud to be India's first Brain School with DMI Technology, operating 484+ play schools across 16 states and serving over 36,000 students in India and New Zealand." We have a proven track record of over 97% successful school franchises nationwide, as well as 100% delighted franchisees. Recognised as the Best Service Providing School Franchise Company, our concept is designed on a completely transparent foundation - with no royalty for life and no hidden charges ever."

Ms. Sanju also added:

"The Santa Kidz is India's fastest-growing enterprise and the most reputable brand in preschool education. It is Rajasthan's leading school company, with a reputation synonymous with trust. Open your own school for only ₹2.99 lakhs, which includes a complete setup, advertising materials, toys, and lifetime perks such as zero royalties and hidden charges. We welcome committed partners who want to develop great schools in their areas and receive full support from our skilled team."

Whether you are looking for a rewarding education business or a play school franchise in India that combines purpose and revenue, The Santa Kidz is the appropriate platform for you.

Its franchise network has enabled dozens of entrepreneurs, ranging from first-time business owners to experienced educators, to build successful and gratifying businesses while making a significant difference in their communities.

One of the franchisees owner, Satya Swami (Lalsot, Rajasthan), shared, "I wanted to do something useful in education, but I had no idea where to start. From day one, The Santa Kidz team guided me through everything, from site to staff training. Today, my school is thriving, and I'm pleased to be a part of this wonderful purpose. I started my school in 2014 with 3 rooms on rent and 30 kids in the first year. Now I am having my own school building with 30 rooms, a playground, and approximately 800 students. And my school is now till 10th standard."

How to Apply for Parents:

Call: +919983700051

Email: ...

Visit:

Walk-in: D-126, Sec.-4, Near Stadium, Chitrakoot, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, 302021 or visit your nearest The Santa Kidz School.

For Franchise Partners:

Interested in exploring one of India's greatest preschool franchises? Contact the franchise development team.

Contact: +919214418777

Email: ...

Website: