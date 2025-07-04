Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 130 Palestinians Fall Martyr, Hundreds Others Wounded In Gaza


2025-07-04 03:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 4 (KUNA) -- At least 138 Palestinian people have been massacred and 452 others wounded by the Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza over the past 24 hours.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 57,268 besides 135,625 injuries, health authorities in Gaza said in a statement on Friday.
The numbers of casualties since the end of truce on March 18, have risen to 6,710 martyrs and 23,584 injuries.
In addition, the number of those killed while attempting to get famine relief over the past 24 hours rose to 62 with 300 injuries, talking the total number to 714 deaths and 4,837 injuries, the statement added. (end)
