'Rajiv Gandhi Acted As Middleman In A Fighter Jet Deal': BJP's Nishikant Dubey Cites Wikileaks Report

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has levelled serious allegations against former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, claiming that Rajiv Gandhi acted as a "middleman" in a proposed fighter aircraft deal during the 1970s, citing a past WikiLeaks report. The BJP MP also accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of "excessive interference" in defence deals, citing those reports.

In a social media post on X, Dubey wrote, "In 2013, WikiLeaks made shocking revelations about former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. 1. On October 21, 1975, a Swedish diplomat informed the American government that the Saab-Scania company wanted to sell Viggen fighter jets to India, and the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's pilot son, Rajiv Gandhi, was acting as a middleman? 2. The then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was excessively interfering in defence deals?"

2013 में विकिलीक्स ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी जी व इंदिरा गांधी जी के लिए चौंकाने वाले ख़ुलासे किए 1. अक्टूबर 21 1975 को स्वीडन के राजनायिक ने अमेरिकी सरकार को यह बताया कि Saab- scania कम्पनी भारत में Viggen युद्धक विमान बेचना चाहती है और तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा जी... twitter/LCo0xmFX9Q

- Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) July 4, 2025

Claiming that these reports were published in 2013, during the Congress-led UPA regime, Dubey questioned why the Manmohan Singh government didn't take action against the US or Swedish governments when these allegations surfaced.

The social media post reads, "This came to light when the Congress government was in power at the centre, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country, why did the then-Indian government not take action against the American government or the Swedish government? If only?"

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has been consistently targeting the Congress party and the Gandhi family with allegations of corruption and compromising national interests.

'150 Congress MPs funded by Soviet Russia?' BJP's Nishikant Dubey drops BOMBSHELL

Earlier on July 1, continuing his attack against Congress, Dubey alleged that India was "sold" to the Soviet Union by the Gandhi family.

Citing a CIA document, Dubey reiterated his allegations that under the leadership of the late Congress leader HKL Bhagat, the Soviet Union funded more than 150 Congress MPs, and Congress candidate Subhadra Joshi took Rs 5 lakhs from the German government from 1977-80.

Dubey further alleged that the US Ambassador Moynihan mentioned in his book that he gave money to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"The diaries of CIA and Mitrokhin mention that under the leadership of the late Congress leader HKL Bhagat, more than 150 Congress MPs were funded by the Soviet Union. It also mentions that a total of 16,000 news articles were published by Russia, according to their wish... If you look at it, it seems that our country was sold to Soviet Russia under the leadership of the Gandhi family," Dubey told ANI.

The BJP MP further said,“What I said today is that on 10 May 1979, there was a discussion in Rajya Sabha, in the book written by the US Ambassador Moynihan mentions that he gave money to Indira Gandhi twice, there was a full debate on this in Rajya Sabha and I have mentioned the phone conversation between Nixon and Kissinger, in which they are talking about giving money, how Congress can be managed, how the government can be managed. All these things are alarming.”