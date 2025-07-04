Trapped At 10,000 Ft, Mountaineer's Life Saved Thanks To Iphone's Satellite SOS

Over the years, Apple products have benefited people with severe medical problems, and the company's efforts to add more emergency functions are finally paying off. Apple created the satellite-based SMS service that operates in distant regions, and this technology has assisted a 53-year-old climber get rescued from being trapped at over 10,000 ft.

The iPhone SOS feature makes use of satellite connectivity to alert the emergency services, and this person showed the virtues of having a feature like this available in such terrains.

This individual is undoubtedly in line with Apple's use case, which centres on creating features like this to assist those in need. The mountaineer reportedly reached the summit of the Snowmass range and began his descent utilising a unique technique that enables them to descend in a controlled way, according to the news station KVDR. The 53-year-old's ailment, however, made it difficult for him to continue travelling.

In other words, he was essentially stranded above 10,000 feet, unable to move physically and without help. Even worse, he was unable to contact for assistance since he lacked a cell network. He was able to utilise the satellite technology to notify a member of his family, who promptly informed the local sheriff's office about a rescue effort, which is when the iPhone's SOS service saved his life. The group of volunteers arrived at the rescue location and returned to the city safely.

How does this feature work?

By pointing the phone skyward and following on-screen instructions, users may send brief messages via satellite using the Emergency SOS function, which is available on iPhone 14 and later versions. In order to promptly provide emergency responders with critical information, the system guides users through a series of questions.

Notably, the system eliminates the need for conventional mobile towers by connecting straight to satellites in space. Responders can exchange messages to coordinate rescue efforts after the initial message is issued. In this instance, the satellite-enabled message's speed and clarity probably shortened reaction times and helped to achieve a favourable result.

Notably, this feature is only available in selected countries, including the US, UK, Italy, Japan and more. It is not available in India.

Although these services are typically expensive, Apple has set a clear example for other companies to follow, particularly when it comes to their usage in certain situations. Additionally, the Apple Watch will soon support satellite technology, which the firm has been providing for free.