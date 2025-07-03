Kaohsiung Ranks No.1 Again For Tourism Satisfaction, Wins Double Gold In US And UK Design Awards
Tourism Bureau has joined forces with the travel agencies, lodging providers, tourism factories and related industries to form the“Kaohsiung Tourism Team,” proactively expanding into international markets.
Tourism Bureau Director Kao Min-lin remarked that Kaohsiung has seized the post-pandemic tourism rebound, leveraging its strategic position as the gateway to southern Taiwan and the New Southbound countries. The bureau has united stakeholders across the travel ecosystem, including tour operators, hotels, B&Bs, amusement parks, tourism factories, business districts, and souvenir industries, to form the"Kaohsiung Tourism Team," proactively expanding into international markets. The concrete results can be seen in Agoda naming Kaohsiung one of Asia's most fun and affordable destinations for 2024, while Klook listed Kaohsiung as one of the Top Emerging Global Travel Destinations for 2025, making it the only city in Taiwan to receive this honor - a testament to its growing global tourism potential.
Looking ahead, the Tourism Bureau will collaborate with airlines, travel agencies, lodging providers, and related industries through partnerships involving the public, private, and academic sectors. In alignment with central government plans to transform Kaohsiung International Airport (Xiaogang), to expand new flight routes and increase flight frequency, Kaohsiung will actively promote its tourism resources worldwide. Meanwhile, the bureau will continue to organize large-scale landmark events, improve tourism infrastructure and service quality, and accelerate the city's tourism transformation to attract local and international visitors.
