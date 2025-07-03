Russia's Nebo-M Radar Worth Around $100M Hit In Crimea Social Media
"Yesterday, there were complaints and noises in Russian pro-war social media channels about some military facilities being hit on Tarkhankut. Today, it became clear what happened. Near the village of Maiak on the Tarkhankut Peninsula, the Nebo-M radar system, worth about $100 millio,n was struck," the post reads.
The Nebo-M is a mobile radar system designed to detect aerodynamic and ballistic targets at medium and high altitudes and is part of the Nebo radar family.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region – General Staff
The Nebo-M system includes a meter-wave radar module Nebo-SVU and a decimeter-wave radar module Protivnik-GE. The detection range of the system is 600 kilometers, with the ability to track up to 200 targets simultaneously.
Photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment