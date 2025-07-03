Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's Nebo-M Radar Worth Around $100M Hit In Crimea Social Media

2025-07-03 03:08:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, there were complaints and noises in Russian pro-war social media channels about some military facilities being hit on Tarkhankut. Today, it became clear what happened. Near the village of Maiak on the Tarkhankut Peninsula, the Nebo-M radar system, worth about $100 millio,n was struck," the post reads.

The Nebo-M is a mobile radar system designed to detect aerodynamic and ballistic targets at medium and high altitudes and is part of the Nebo radar family.

The Nebo-M system includes a meter-wave radar module Nebo-SVU and a decimeter-wave radar module Protivnik-GE. The detection range of the system is 600 kilometers, with the ability to track up to 200 targets simultaneously.

