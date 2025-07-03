Marina Del Rey Film Festival 2025 Brings Independent Films To Culver City

2025 Marina del Rey Film Festival

Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 350 independent films in Culver City

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The California-based independent film festival, Marina del Rey Film Festival 2025, ran from Friday, June 20th through Thursday, June 26th at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California.“This year we celebrated 14 years running in the Los Angeles area”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.“The Culver Theater is a sensational venue that is state-of-the-art”, added Jon Gursha. To add to the fun, an opening night networking party was hosted at the theater.

The annual festival was attended by filmmakers from around the world to showcase independent films on the big screens. More than 350 independent films, shorts and features, were selected and screened throughout the week. The festival congratulates all the filmmakers involved. The festival utilized two theatres within the Culver Theater. The Marina del Rey Film Festival 2025 Program and winners can be seen on the official festival website: .

Additionally, the festival hosted a closing night awards show at the theater, and over 100 film and screenplay awards were presented to the filmmakers.”The filmmakers brought a very positive energy here to Culver City”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer.“The cutting-edge theater technology at the Culver Theater is second to none, and the films looked superb”, added Peter Greene. For more information, please visit .

Here are some of the featured independent films at this year's festival:

"A BETTER MAN", Directed by James Andrew O'Connor;

"A LONG ROAD TO TAO", Directed by Alex Carig;

"A TOUR OF ONE CITY", Directed by Dr. Harriet Kimbro-Hamilton;

"BELIEVE: A CHRISTMAS STORY", Directed by James Andrew O'Connor;

"BEYOND THE BOOK", Directed by Raquel Vaught;

"BLING POWER", Directed by Rachanaa Jain;

"FORGIVING RETRIBUTION", Directed by Curt Samlaska;

"GAVIN'S ADVENTURES", Directed by Fiona Lincke;

"GUARDIAN", Directed by Brandon DeLany;

"MORE THAN SANTA BABY", Directed by Tamar Springer;

"MOTHER OF FASCIA", Directed by Ales Urbanczik;

"OLD HEART", Directed by Kirk Wahamaki;

"ROOMMATES", Directed by Tatiana Samano;

"SCARECROW", Directed by Jax Azad;

"SHANNAHAN THE BOLT JOB", Directed by Norman Lang;

"STARBORN", Directed by Starry Venus;

"TASTES LIKE CHRISTMAS", Screenplay by Tom Anastasi;

"THE COLLECTIVE", Directed by Leon Lane;

"THE LOST PRINCESS", Directed by Hicham Hajji;

"THE MERMAID", Directed by Soudabeh Moradian;

"THREE", Directed by Billy Higgins and

"YOU ARE HERE", Directed by Dylan Brody.

Marina del Rey Film Festival 2025 Venue: The Culver Theater

The Culver Theater

9500 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2025 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit Marina del Rey Film Festival website marinadelreyfilmfestival.

