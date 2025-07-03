Century Complete Reveals New Townhomes Coming Soon To Greenville, NC
"We're thrilled to soon introduce Cobblestone to Greenville, meeting a strong local demand for affordable new homes with our exceptional blend of craftsmanship and value," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With quick access to East Carolina University, the Pamlico-Tar River and routes to Raleigh or the Outer Banks, Cobblestone will offer an outstanding lifestyle opportunity."
COBBLESTONE | GREENVILLE, NC
Coming soon from the low $230s
Nearly 100 townhomes
Open-concept, two-story layouts with lofts
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1–bay garage
1,648 square feet
Included features: Whirlpool® stainless–steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring
Conveniently situated between Raleigh and the Outer Banks
Close proximity to downtown Greenville dining, shopping, recreation, and East Carolina University
Location:
Cobblestone Drive & Allen Road
Greenville, NC 27834
336.889.0095
VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Knightdale.
Knightdale Studio
1016 Shoppes at Midway
Knightdale, NC 27545
336.889.0095
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
