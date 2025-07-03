Century Complete Reveals New Townhomes Coming Soon To Greenville, NC

"We're thrilled to soon introduce Cobblestone to Greenville, meeting a strong local demand for affordable new homes with our exceptional blend of craftsmanship and value," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With quick access to East Carolina University, the Pamlico-Tar River and routes to Raleigh or the Outer Banks, Cobblestone will offer an outstanding lifestyle opportunity."

COBBLESTONE | GREENVILLE, NC

Coming soon from the low $230s



Nearly 100 townhomes

Open-concept, two-story layouts with lofts

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1–bay garage

1,648 square feet

Included features: Whirlpool® stainless–steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring

Conveniently situated between Raleigh and the Outer Banks Close proximity to downtown Greenville dining, shopping, recreation, and East Carolina University

Location:

Cobblestone Drive & Allen Road

Greenville, NC 27834

336.889.0095

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Knightdale.

Knightdale Studio

1016 Shoppes at Midway

Knightdale, NC 27545

336.889.0095

