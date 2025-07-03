403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Fails to Repair Grounded F-35 in India
(MENAFN) A British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, which has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in southern India since June 14, will be disassembled and transported back to the UK, according to media, citing Indian government sources.
After a British field repair team was unable to resolve issues with the aircraft, the UK is now considering the option of airlifting the jet using a C-17 Globemaster transport plane, media reported. The aircraft, built by Lockheed Martin, is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group and had been engaged in operations in the Indo-Pacific region following joint exercises with the Indian Navy.
The fighter was forced to make an emergency diversion to Thiruvananthapuram on June 14 after encountering bad weather and suffering from low fuel levels and hydraulic issues. The Indian Air Force assisted in safely bringing the fighter to the airport. The pilot initially refused to exit the aircraft, a decision deemed standard procedure due to the advanced nature of the jet.
Last week, the British High Commission in New Delhi confirmed that the aircraft would be relocated to an Air India maintenance hangar once specialist teams and equipment arrived from the UK.
After a British field repair team was unable to resolve issues with the aircraft, the UK is now considering the option of airlifting the jet using a C-17 Globemaster transport plane, media reported. The aircraft, built by Lockheed Martin, is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group and had been engaged in operations in the Indo-Pacific region following joint exercises with the Indian Navy.
The fighter was forced to make an emergency diversion to Thiruvananthapuram on June 14 after encountering bad weather and suffering from low fuel levels and hydraulic issues. The Indian Air Force assisted in safely bringing the fighter to the airport. The pilot initially refused to exit the aircraft, a decision deemed standard procedure due to the advanced nature of the jet.
Last week, the British High Commission in New Delhi confirmed that the aircraft would be relocated to an Air India maintenance hangar once specialist teams and equipment arrived from the UK.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment