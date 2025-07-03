Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China’s top diplomat says Beijing isn’t posing threats to region

China’s top diplomat says Beijing isn’t posing threats to region


2025-07-03 05:21:57
(MENAFN) China’s top diplomat sought to ease European concerns during recent high-level discussions, emphasizing that Beijing poses no threat to the region and should not be seen through the same lens as the United States, according to an official statement.

Speaking during a strategic dialogue session with the European Union’s chief diplomat in Brussels, China’s foreign minister delivered a message of reassurance, stressing that Europe’s current difficulties are unrelated to his country’s actions.

“China is not the United States, and its path should not be mirrored against America's historical trajectory,” he said.

The comments came amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with the European bloc navigating economic pressure from Washington and continued instability stemming from the war in Ukraine. The Chinese diplomat stated that Beijing maintains a longstanding record of peaceful conduct among the world’s major powers.

“On issues of peace and security,” he told his EU counterpart, “China has the best track record among major countries in today's world.”

Despite acknowledging that differences exist between Europe and China in terms of historical experience, cultural outlook, and core beliefs, he asserted these distinctions “should not warrant rivalry, nor their disagreements necessitate confrontation.”

MENAFN03072025000045017281ID1109755929

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search