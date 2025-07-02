403
Cdnetworks Selected As Strategic Partner By Petrolimex Aviation To Bolster Cybersecurity With AI-Powered Cloud Platform
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - CDNetworks , the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced that Petrolimex Aviation , a major provider of aviation fuel services in Vietnam, has selected CDNetworks' AI-powered cloud security platform to strengthen its digital defenses and ensure the reliable delivery of its web-based services.
The strategic partnership marks a significant shift in Petrolimex Aviation's security strategy, empowering the company to address emerging threats in a rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape proactively. It also allows Petrolimex Aviation to optimize both the speed and safety of its service delivery, supporting its commitment to operational excellence and customer trust.
Key results:
"We're pleased to see our partnership enabling Petrolimex Aviation to maintain high service reliability while proactively defending against emerging risks," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "This reflects our broader commitment to enabling Southeast Asian enterprises with a cohesive strategy to unify security, performance, and business objectives."
-
Reliable performance and service delivery throughout Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
Adaptive, AI-powered defense that continuously evolves to counter new threats.
Comprehensive protection that touches every key phase of its defense journey.
Professional, responsive technical assistance from a dedicated local expert team.
