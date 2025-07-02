403
Exchange Income, Faraday Copper At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $63.36 Wednesday. Exchange Income announced today it has successfully closed its acquisition of Bradley Air Services Limited, operating as Canadian North. The entering into of the agreement to acquire Canadian North was originally announced on February 24, 2025.
The purchase price is $205 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, of which $10 million was paid through the issuance of common shares of EIC. The balance was financed through the Corporation's credit facility.
Faraday Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 92.5 cents Wednesday. Faraday announced an important milestone for the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona, with the approval of the Exploration Plan of Operations by the Bureau of Land Management.
The BLM published the final Environmental Assessment, and finding of no significant impact and issued a related Decision Record approving the EPO on June 30, 2025.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.18 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.43 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.28 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $96.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $141.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.98 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.59 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $151.54 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Units BPF) hit a new 52-week high of $19.78 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cogeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.60 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $97.21 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $182.90 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Namsys Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.67 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.25 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.01 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Eonx Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Excellon Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Wednesday. No news stories today.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $148.12 Wednesday. No news stories today.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.52 Wednesday.
