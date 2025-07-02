Tesla EV Sales Drop 13.5 Pct In Q2
NEW YORK: Electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla on Wednesday reported a sharp drop of 13.5 percent in second-quarter auto sales from the same period last year.
The company delivered over 384,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, in line with market expectations and even better than some leading forecasts. Tesla shares rallied after the statement.
Tesla's global sales figure reflects the increasingly heated competition in the EV industry, but some analysts believe that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political activities have also made the company a target of boycotts.
