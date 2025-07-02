Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tesla EV Sales Drop 13.5 Pct In Q2

Tesla EV Sales Drop 13.5 Pct In Q2


2025-07-02 02:28:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW YORK: Electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla on Wednesday reported a sharp drop of 13.5 percent in second-quarter auto sales from the same period last year.

The company delivered over 384,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, in line with market expectations and even better than some leading forecasts. Tesla shares rallied after the statement.

Tesla's global sales figure reflects the increasingly heated competition in the EV industry, but some analysts believe that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political activities have also made the company a target of boycotts.

MENAFN02072025000063011010ID1109753441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search