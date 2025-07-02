RXIL Treds Crosses Rs Two Lakh Crore In MSME Invoice Financing

MENAFN - KNN India)Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL), a leading Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform promoted by SIDBI and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore in cumulative invoice financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This reflects growing traction for formal, digital credit solutions in India's MSME sector.

In FY2024–25 alone, RXIL facilitated invoice financing worth Rs 80,500 crore, with over 44,000 MSMEs registered across 1,600 postal codes nationwide.

Backed by stakeholders including the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the platform has enabled the discounting of over 88.5 lakh invoices since inception.

RXIL credited its sustained growth to strong ecosystem participation and continued support from the government and financial regulators.

The platform facilitates direct settlement of MSME receivables, thereby improving working capital access and strengthening supply chain financing across corporates, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

“Reaching Rs 2 trillion in invoice financing reflects our commitment to ensuring credit flow to the MSME sector through innovative, tech-enabled means,” said Manoj Mittal, CMD, SIDBI and Chairman, RXIL.“This is just the beginning-RXIL is poised for an even greater role in the MSME credit space.”

Ketan Gaikwad, MD and CEO, RXIL, emphasised the platform's potential to support a more resilient and inclusive financing ecosystem.

“With more corporates and government buyers joining, and deepening participation from financiers, RXIL is well-positioned to serve millions of small businesses,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)