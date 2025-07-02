AVTODOM Presented A Limited-Edition Lamborghini Huracan STO 60 Years Anniversario

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 30, 2025 7:26 am - The sixteenth closed rally Kuda Villingili SupercarS Challenge took place on the territory of the eco-resort Cosmos Collection Izumrudny Les Hotel on June 8, 2025.

The sixteenth closed rally Kuda Villingili SupercarS Challenge took place on the territory of the eco-resort Cosmos Collection Izumrudny Les Hotel on June 8, 2025. This event annually brings together owners of rare sports cars and fans of high speeds. AVTODOM Rublevsky acted as a partner of the event. It presented one of the rarest supercars of our time, the Lamborghini Huracan STO 60 years Anniversario 1 of 60.

45 crews in Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin and other limited edition supercars took part in the SupercarS Challenge rally. The appearance of the Lamborghini Huracan STO 60 years Anniversario 1 of 60 presented by AVTODOM Rublevsky at the event emphasized the status of the dealership as one of the key players in the sports car segment. The rally route was 100 km long. It included high-speed sections along the Novorizhskoye Highway and sections along the picturesque roads of the Moscow Region. The award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the rally was held in the congress center of the After the Finish Hotel.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO 60 years Anniversario 1 of 60 is a limited series. It was released in an individual design by the Ad Personam studio in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Lamborghini brand. Only 60 of these cars were released worldwide.

"Participation in the SupercarS Challenge is a special honor for AVTODOM Group. Our dealerships are regular participants in exciting events created for owners and fans of sports cars. Motor rallies and races, such as the SupercarS Challenge 16, are not just competitions, but an opportunity to feel part of a unique community that shares a love for exclusive premium cars and the world of high speeds", - commented Sergey Mordovin, Director of the Lux Division of AVTODOM Group.

GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.