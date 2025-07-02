India's Hydrogen Future: Navigating Costs And Advancements For Green Energy Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India's hydrogen production faces challenges due to high costs for grey and blue hydrogen, tied to imported natural gas. While green hydrogen is currently costlier, policy support and renewable expansion aim to reduce prices to ~$2/kg by 2030. India's hydrogen strategy must focus on balancing technology, resources, and infrastructure readiness. Electrolyzer localization, strategic cluster production, and policy development will be crucial. Aligning competitiveness with global standards is vital for India to secure a stake in the growing green hydrogen market, projected to surpass $100B.

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Material in Hydrogen Storage and Transport - Unlocking a $200B+ Opportunity & India's Strategic Role" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrogen production costs and efficiencies vary widely by method and geography. In India, reliance on imported natural gas raises the cost of grey and blue hydrogen compared to global averages. While green hydrogen remains costlier today, aggressive renewables expansion and policy support are expected to bring costs down to ~$2/kg by 2030.

Biomass gasification, leveraging India's agricultural residue, offers a promising decentralized route. This comparative analysis highlights how India's hydrogen strategy must balance technology maturity, feedstock availability, and infrastructure readiness to realize its green hydrogen ambitions.

Furthermore, aligning cost competitiveness with global benchmarks is essential for India to emerge as a key hydrogen exporter. Electrolyzer localization, viability gap funding, and scale-driven cost reductions will be crucial. Strategic production clusters near RE zones, ports, and industrial hubs can enhance economics.

Policy clarity and cross-sectoral coordination will determine India's pace in capturing its share of the $100B+ global green hydrogen trade opportunity. Moreover, regional production incentives, carbon pricing mechanisms, and renewable energy banking policies will shape investor confidence. India's ability to integrate hydrogen into refining, fertilizer, steel, and mobility sectors will directly influence demand scaling.

The convergence of public-private capital, innovation ecosystems, and strategic international partnerships will define India's leadership in the hydrogen economy.

Key Questions Answered



What are key materials for hydrogen storage and transport?

How big is the global and Indian market opportunity for H2 storage material by 2040?

How can India capture a $25B hydrogen materials opportunity? Which global best practices can India adopt and localize?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Hydrogen Storage and Transport Market Overview

Hydrogen Storage Technologies: Technical and Market Insights

Hydrogen Transportation Infrastructure

India's Strategic Role in the Hydrogen Economy

Advanced Materials: The Game-Changer for Hydrogen Storage and Transport

Hydrogen Production Cost Competitiveness

Global Best Practices and Localization Strategies

Stakeholder Opportunities and Recommendations Conclusion

Company Coverage:



L&T

Walchandnagar Industries Limited

Godrej & Boyce

BHEL

TATA Advanced Materials

Artson Engineering

Vijay Tanks

Reliance Industries

Adani New Industries Limited

NTPC

IOCL

ACME

Greenko

GHCL

Praj Industries

Grasim Industries

BIS

MNRE India

NITI Aayog

CSIR TERI

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900