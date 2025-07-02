Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Rises By 1,110 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,985 (+2) Russian tanks, 22,931 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 29,794 (+40) artillery systems, 1,427 multiple rocket launchers, 1,191 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,436 cruise missiles.

Additionally, the Russian army has lost 420 warplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,013 (+73) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 53,786 (+90) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,921 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are continuously updated.