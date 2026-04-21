State Folk Instruments Orchestra Thrills Audience

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall hosted a special concert by the State Folk Instruments Orchestra, titled "Favorite Movies," AzerNEWS reports.

Conducted by Ilaha Huseynova, the concert featured a selection of music from both international and Azerbaijani films.

The program included works by renowned composers such as Henry Mancini, Klaus Badelt, Emin Sabitoglu, Fikrat Amirov, Tofig Guliyev, and James Horner, all originally written for popular movies and animated films. These compositions were reinterpreted in a distinctive way, incorporating traditional Azerbaijani instruments to give them a fresh and captivating sound.

A standout feature of the program was the inclusion of beloved film scores that have become timeless musical hits.

These timeless melodies were immediately recognizable, transporting listeners back to memorable cinematic moments. Henry Mancini's lyrical themes evoked the golden era of Hollywood, while Klaus Badelt's energetic compositions brought to mind the thrilling atmosphere of modern blockbusters.

Azerbaijani composers like Emin Sabitoglu and Tofig Guliyev offered a musical journey through the rich world of Azerbaijani cinema, filled with profound emotion and cultural depth. Thanks to Ilaha Huseynova's inventive arrangements, these well-loved pieces were revitalized, merging the cinematic world with the essence of Azerbaijani musical traditions.

The performance featured remarkable soloists, including People's Artists Gulnaz Mammadova and Gulyanag Mammadova, alongside talented performers such as Fakhrinaz Kazim-Nidjat, Almaz Orudzova, Fikrat Mammadov, Nigar Shabanova, Aygun Mubariz, Sevda Yakhyaeva, Lala Ibrahimova, and Ramazan Sharifzade.

The concert was met with great enthusiasm by the audience, who were thrilled by the seamless fusion of cinematic music and Azerbaijani traditions.