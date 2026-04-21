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Shyam Metalics Expands Pakuria Operations With Addition Of Two Annealing Furnaces
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21 April 2026: Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited, one of Indias leading integrated metal producers, has expanded its production capabilities at its Pakuria facility with the addition of new equipment as part of its ongoing focus on improving operations and meeting growing demand.
The Company has successfully commissioned and commenced commercial production from two new Annealing Furnaces. One plant is of 25 MT p.a. while other one is of 30 MT p.a. capacity. It will help to streamline the annealing process and improve production efficiency. These furnaces are expected to support better consistency in output and overall product quality.
Alongside this, Shyam Metalics has commissioned a 2300 mm Vertical Foil Separator (LGSS). This equipment enables accurate separation of Ultra-Light Gauge (ULG) and Light Gauge (LG) foil, covering a thickness range of 6 to 15 microns. This addition will help the Company to cater the customers with more specialised requirements and with greater precision.
Together, these upgrades will improve process control and strengthen manufacturing capabilities at the Pakuria unit, while supporting the Companys efforts to expand its value-added product offerings.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited, said, "We are continuously working on strengthening our operations through targeted upgrades and better processes. The additions at Pakuria will help us improve efficiency and deliver more consistent, high-quality products to our customers. As demand evolves, we are focused on building the right capabilities to respond quickly and effectively."
These additions are part of Shyam Metalics broader plan to steadily enhance its manufacturing strength and stay aligned with market needs.
About Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited
Shyam Metalics is a leading and fastest-growing integrated metal-producing company based in India primarily in the steel Industry in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on Long & Flat Steel Products, Ferro Alloys, Aluminium and Stainless Steel. The company got listed itself on the exchanges in 2021 and as on date of this press release possesses a market capitalization of more than ₹ 23,500 Cr. Spearheaded by Mr. B. Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, the company strives to deliver unparalleled quality through their customised value-added solutions to meet business requirements. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India (Source: CRISIL Report).
The company has the ability to sell intermediate and final products across the steel value chain. Shyam Metalics is one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the largest coal fired player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India. As on date, the aggregate installed metal capacity of its manufacturing plants is 16.78 MTPA (comprising intermediate and final products) and having 467 MW aggregated installed capacity captive power plants.
The Company has successfully commissioned and commenced commercial production from two new Annealing Furnaces. One plant is of 25 MT p.a. while other one is of 30 MT p.a. capacity. It will help to streamline the annealing process and improve production efficiency. These furnaces are expected to support better consistency in output and overall product quality.
Alongside this, Shyam Metalics has commissioned a 2300 mm Vertical Foil Separator (LGSS). This equipment enables accurate separation of Ultra-Light Gauge (ULG) and Light Gauge (LG) foil, covering a thickness range of 6 to 15 microns. This addition will help the Company to cater the customers with more specialised requirements and with greater precision.
Together, these upgrades will improve process control and strengthen manufacturing capabilities at the Pakuria unit, while supporting the Companys efforts to expand its value-added product offerings.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited, said, "We are continuously working on strengthening our operations through targeted upgrades and better processes. The additions at Pakuria will help us improve efficiency and deliver more consistent, high-quality products to our customers. As demand evolves, we are focused on building the right capabilities to respond quickly and effectively."
These additions are part of Shyam Metalics broader plan to steadily enhance its manufacturing strength and stay aligned with market needs.
About Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited
Shyam Metalics is a leading and fastest-growing integrated metal-producing company based in India primarily in the steel Industry in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on Long & Flat Steel Products, Ferro Alloys, Aluminium and Stainless Steel. The company got listed itself on the exchanges in 2021 and as on date of this press release possesses a market capitalization of more than ₹ 23,500 Cr. Spearheaded by Mr. B. Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, the company strives to deliver unparalleled quality through their customised value-added solutions to meet business requirements. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India (Source: CRISIL Report).
The company has the ability to sell intermediate and final products across the steel value chain. Shyam Metalics is one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the largest coal fired player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India. As on date, the aggregate installed metal capacity of its manufacturing plants is 16.78 MTPA (comprising intermediate and final products) and having 467 MW aggregated installed capacity captive power plants.
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