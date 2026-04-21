Awqaf Ministry Receives QR100,000 Endowments To Launch Annual Waqf Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the receipt of a new investment cash endowment valued at QR100,000, dedicated to supporting the“Waqf Al-Wuqoof” initiative under the Endowment Fund for Righteousness and Piety.

The contribution, made by a female donor, will be overseen by the General Directorate of Endowments and is set to establish a new endowment annually through reinvested returns.

According to the Ministry, the donor stipulated that the revenue generated from the endowment be capitalised each year to create a new waqf, forming a continuous cycle of charitable investment.

Mohammed Saleh Al Badr, Head of Studies Section at the Endowment Funds Department within the General Directorate of Endowments

This condition represents an innovative model in endowment development, rooted in long-term sustainability by transforming a single contribution into a growing chain of endowments that amplifies social impact and supports diverse charitable causes.

Mohammed Saleh Al Badr, Head of Studies Section at the Endowment Funds Department within the General Directorate of Endowments, praised the initiative as a strategic and forward-looking approach. He highlighted that the donor's vision reflects a deep awareness of the role of endowments, particularly the“Waqf Al-Wuqoof” model, as a tool for sustainable development.

Al Badr explained that the initial endowment amount will be invested, with its full returns allocated in the first year to establish a new endowment. In subsequent years, the returns from the newly created endowment will be directed toward the designated charitable purpose specified by the donor, while the original endowment's returns will continue to fund the creation of additional endowments annually.

This mechanism enables a steady expansion of endowment projects, ensuring continuous giving and increasing developmental impact over time.

He added that establishing a new endowment each year from the original fund's returns is a defining feature of“Waqf Al-Wuqoof,” an innovative concept introduced by the General Directorate of Endowments. The initiative is designed to broaden the long-term impact of charitable contributions by turning each financial endowment into an opportunity to build an interconnected series of waqf projects serving various sectors.