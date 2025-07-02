403
Chinese Foreign Minister Says China, EU Must Be Global 'Anchors of Stability'
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of China and the European Union (EU) emerging as the world’s "anchors of stability," urging both sides to forge a reliable, strong, and mutually beneficial partnership.
Wang’s comments come just ahead of his scheduled talks with European Council President Antonio Costa and a strategic discussion with the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, in Brussels on Wednesday.
During a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Wang noted that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, as highlighted in an official statement from Beijing. He stressed that, in light of today’s global landscape, it is essential for both China and the EU to deepen their partnership and cooperation.
Wang further called for increased communication and mutual understanding between the two, urging both parties to “strengthen communication, enhance understanding, build mutual trust, and jointly safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system.”
Despite differing perspectives, Prime Minister De Wever expressed that in the face of today’s complicated geopolitical dynamics, it is crucial for China and the EU to “strengthen exchanges and enhance mutual trust.” The statement also highlighted Belgium's belief in “multilateralism,” its commitment to supporting Europe’s “strengthening of autonomy,” and the nation’s optimism for productive outcomes from the upcoming EU-China summit.
