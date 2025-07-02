UAE Offers Condolences To Sudan Over Gold Mine Collapse
UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims and the Sudanese people. This comes after the collapse of a gold mine in the Howaid area, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.
The partial collapse of a traditional gold mine killed 11 miners and wounded seven others in Sudan's northeast, the state mining company said on Sunday.
In a statement, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC) said that the collapse occurred in an "artisanal shaft in the Kirsh al-Fil mine" in the remote desert area of Howaid, located between the cities of Atbara and Haiya in Sudan's northeastern Red Sea state.
SMRC said it had previously suspended work in the mine and "warned against its continuing activity due to its posing great risk to life".
(With inputs from AFP)
