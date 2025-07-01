Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

One of the primary growth drivers of the global cyanoacrylate adhesive market is the increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry. With the ongoing trend toward miniaturized and more sophisticated devices, manufacturers need fast-setting adhesives that can bond a variety of materials, including plastics, metals, and composites. Cyanoacrylate adhesives, known for their strong adhesion and rapid curing, are well-suited for assembling products such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology.

Another significant factor fueling market expansion is the rise in DIY home improvement and crafting activities, particularly in regions like North America and Europe. These adhesives are popular among consumers due to their ease of use, versatility, and ability to form instant bonds. Moreover, industries such as packaging and general manufacturing are increasingly using cyanoacrylates for precise applications involving the assembly of small components. The combined demand from both industrial and consumer segments is projected to drive sustained growth in the cyanoacrylate adhesive market across various end-use sectors.

Market Dynamics Growing automotive production drives the global market

The growing global demand for automobiles is playing a crucial role in propelling the cyanoacrylate adhesive market. These adhesives are widely used in vehicle manufacturing due to their rapid curing properties, strong adhesion, and ease of use. They are particularly effective for bonding diverse materials such as rubber, plastic, glass, and metal, making them ideal for applications in interior trims, sensors, and electronic components.

As reported by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global automotive production hit a new peak of 92.5 million vehicles in 2024. China remained the dominant producer, manufacturing 31.28 million vehicles-up from 30.16 million in 2023-representing over 33.8% of global output.

This surge in vehicle production has directly fueled the demand for high-performance adhesives like cyanoacrylates in automotive assembly lines.

Rising demand for biocompatible medical-grade cyanoacrylate adhesives creates tremendous opportunities

The growing need for biocompatible adhesives in the production of medical devices is creating a substantial growth opportunity for the cyanoacrylate adhesive market. With increasing regulatory oversight and a heightened focus on patient safety, manufacturers are developing advanced medical-grade adhesive solutions.

For example, in February 2024, Henkel introduced Loctite 4011S and 4061S-new-generation cyanoacrylate adhesives that are free from CMR (carcinogenic, mutagenic, or reprotoxic) substances and meet ISO 10993 biocompatibility requirements. These products deliver nearly double the shear strength on steel, even after being exposed to 120 °C for 1,000 hours, demonstrating superior durability. They are designed for critical medical applications such as catheters, tubing systems, surgical robots, and device enclosures.

These advancements are poised to accelerate the adoption of cyanoacrylate adhesives in medical-grade applications worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a major growth hub in the cyanoacrylate adhesive market, driven by rapid industrialization, growing automotive production, and expanding electronics manufacturing. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Vietnam are witnessing a surge in demand for fast-curing adhesives due to increased manufacturing of consumer electronics, smartphones, and electric vehicles. For instance, India's electronics manufacturing is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2026, creating significant demand for surface-insensitive adhesives in compact devices.

Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and DIY culture in Southeast Asia is supporting retail demand for instant adhesives. Leading global players such as Henkel and 3M are increasing investments in regional production facilities and R&D centers to cater to this growing market. Moreover, medical applications of cyanoacrylates are gaining traction in countries like Japan and China, especially for wound closure and dental uses.

Key Highlights



The global cyanoacrylate adhesive market size was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.31 billion in 2025 to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global cyanoacrylate adhesive market is segmented into ethyl cyanoacrylate, methyl cyanoacrylate, butyl cyanoacrylate, octyl cyanoacrylate, alkoxy ethyl cyanoacrylate, and others. The ethyl cyanoacrylate segment dominated the market.

By form, the market is categorized into liquid and gel.

By end-user industry, the market is classified into automotive, electronics & electrical, healthcare & medical, aerospace, furniture & woodworking, packaging, consumer goods, and others. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA3M CompanyPidilite Industries Ltd.B. Fuller CompanyToagosei Co., Ltd.Permabond LLCBostik SA (Arkema Group)Illinois Tool Works Inc.Sika AGMaster Bond Inc. Recent Developments

In May 2025, Intertronics launched Born2Bond Ultra K85, which is the first cyanoacrylate capable of withstanding a 1,000‐hour“double‐85” test (85 °C/85 % RH), retaining up to 97 % bond strength. It's 60 % bio‐based, low‐bloom, mild‐odor, offers ~30 % elongation, and excels in electronics, automotive, and outdoor applications.

Segmentation

By TypeEthyl CyanoacrylateMethyl CyanoacrylateButyl CyanoacrylateOctyl CyanoacrylateAlkoxy Ethyl CyanoacrylateOthersBy FormLiquidGelBy End-User IndustryAutomotiveElectronics & ElectricalHealthcare & MedicalAerospaceFurniture & WoodworkingPackagingConsumer GoodsOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report