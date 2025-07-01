Are Shah Rukh, Salman, And Aamir Khan Friends? 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Star Opens Up

For decades, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have defined the landscape of Bollywood. With mammoth fanbases, blockbuster hits, and contrasting cinematic philosophies, their names have sparked countless debates, comparisons, and headlines. But what happens when the kings of cinema, once known for their rifts, turn into the closest of friends?

In a candid new interview with an Indian news outlet, The Lallantop, Aamir Khan peeled back the curtain on his long, complicated, and now heartwarming relationship with his fellow Khans-Shah Rukh and Salman.

The“Perfectionist” of Bollywood doesn't shy away from addressing old wounds, especially when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan. When reminded of SRK once calling him“chichora”-a term that roughly translates to crass or frivolous-during the promotions of 3 Idiots, Aamir admitted they've come a long way since.

“I hadn't known Shah Rukh so much that time,” Aamir recalled.“We would keep meeting often, we even hung out together back then at either of our places.” He addressed the infamous blog post from his farmhouse in Panchgani, where he joked about“Shah Rukh licking his feet”-a quip that turned out to be about a dog named Shah Rukh.“SRK keeps making jokes about me at award shows, even though I don't attend them,” he added.

It was during the lead-up to 3 Idiots that their professional rivalry made headlines. Aamir had gone on an aggressive and creative promotional spree, while SRK, then prepping for My Name Is Khan, was unimpressed.“I regret to use this word,” Shah Rukh had said in an old interview,“but it's a kind of chichorapan.”

Aamir's response at the time?“SRK is a sensible man, if I am going to different parts of the country and he finds that chichora what can I say, that's his opinion and I don't agree with it. As far as chichorapan is concerned, Shah Rukh might know better about it because he does a lot of it in his life; he is an expert at all this.”

But time, it seems, has mellowed the once-edgy banter into brotherly warmth.“We often make plans to catch up, and we never stop at one drink,” Aamir now says.“When we sit together, it is usually till morning, 7am, not just with Salman but with Shah Rukh too. This has happened eight to 10 times till now.”

Aamir and Salman

Speaking of Salman, Aamir's bond with Bollywood's Bhaijaan took root in vulnerability. The two had worked together in Andaz Apna Apna in 1994, a cult comedy that belied their off-screen dynamic.“He used to never come on time. I thought maybe we can't be friends,” Aamir admitted.“But when I met him in 2001-02 and we got chatting, that's when I realised we're all humans and make mistakes. We try to live better lives, but we end up doing some wrong things, so one shouldn't be so judgmental. That's a learning I had then.”

That second meeting came at a low point in Aamir's life-following his separation from first wife Reena Dutta.“I used to sit alone and not meet anyone back then. Like Juhi (Chawla, co-star) visited me, also paid a visit,” Aamir revealed.“I don't remember how it happened, but he came to my home for a meal. We chatted for hours. I had a heart-to-heart conversation with him since I was going through depression then. He also shared a lot with me. That's when we began bonding as friends.”

Whether it's the roles they choose, the stardom they command, or the legacies they're building, the three Khans have long been compared. And Aamir understands why.

“The comparison is legit. It happens in every field, whether it's cricket or films. People at the top are often compared to each other,” he said. "The people and media are curious."

On the workfront, Aamir Khan was last seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par.'